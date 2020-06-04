Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.43 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,419 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $22,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3,683.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 158,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.13. 76,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

