Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $30,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,397,000 after acquiring an additional 381,360 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 339.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 31,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $169,221.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,325.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

NYSE VEEV traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $214.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $220.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.