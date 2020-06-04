Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507,557 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of HP worth $26,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HP by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,692,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 637,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632,952. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

