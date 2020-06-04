Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $25,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

PRU traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $64.66. 78,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,331. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

