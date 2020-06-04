Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,394 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.39% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $26,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,258. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.14.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

