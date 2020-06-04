Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 9,031 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $26,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 375,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $126.80. 6,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average is $118.52. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

