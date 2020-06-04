Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 7,652 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $27,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 64.2% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $402.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $404.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,040 shares of company stock worth $5,219,937. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

