Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 39,871 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $31,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.14. 49,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

