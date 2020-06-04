Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 12,554 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.23% of Sun Communities worth $26,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.19. 22,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,601. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.