Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 10,576 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $26,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,896,000 after purchasing an additional 294,303 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.