Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.30% of Roku worth $31,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 117.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,631,000 after buying an additional 1,027,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $110,963,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 138.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 823,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,072,000 after purchasing an additional 406,306 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,337,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,739 shares of company stock worth $20,184,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.18. 3,197,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,856,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

