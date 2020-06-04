Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 7,661 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $25,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,632. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

