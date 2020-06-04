Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 60,954 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Blackstone Group worth $24,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

BX stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 657,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,569. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58, a PEG ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.