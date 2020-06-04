Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 242,544 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,544 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $32,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

ADM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.83. 236,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

