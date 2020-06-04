Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 21,117 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,784 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $30,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,364,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after buying an additional 1,069,037 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after acquiring an additional 827,804 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.72.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.46. 30,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $96,586.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,552 shares of company stock valued at $25,485,580 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

