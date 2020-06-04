Mitchell P. Rales Buys 141,420 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Danaher stock opened at $169.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day moving average is $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,809,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.