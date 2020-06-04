Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $78.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Middleby will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,953.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,560 shares of company stock worth $1,180,094. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 895.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,815,000 after purchasing an additional 898,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter worth $31,954,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 9.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,190,000 after acquiring an additional 514,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $49,617,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

