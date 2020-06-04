MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MFA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.44.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $838.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,511 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,558 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,799 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $42,693,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

