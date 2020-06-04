Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Metlife worth $31,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after acquiring an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,218 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,439,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,086,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

MET stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 729,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,942. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

