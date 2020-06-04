Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTOR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.14.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.47. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Meritor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

