Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $775.00 to $980.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mercadolibre traded as high as $867.68 and last traded at $861.22, with a volume of 25988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $844.08.

MELI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.40.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 64,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,423,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth about $16,664,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $712.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -203.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

