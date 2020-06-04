Megacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $228,406.35 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $228,406.35 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00491555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003092 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,788,304 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

