Mark G. Parker Sells 165,000 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $104.11 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

