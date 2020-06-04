Marc N. Casper Sells 20,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $347.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $352.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.