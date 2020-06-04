Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE MFC opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

