Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.14.

NYSE MTW opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.98. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.73 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,095,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 137,417 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 549,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

