Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC raised shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $45.35 on Monday. Magna International has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,364.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

