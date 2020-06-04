M Anne Szostak Sells 7,722 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $318.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $319.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.22.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.