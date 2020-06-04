Linx (LINX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

LINX opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Linx has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Linx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

