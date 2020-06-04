Lido Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,984 shares of company stock worth $8,502,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.44.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $569.30. 235,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,421. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $531.20 and a 200 day moving average of $550.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

