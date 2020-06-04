Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,860 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 204,700 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $28,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,129,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 58,691 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Securities upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

VIPS stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 830,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.