Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 58,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,538,035. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

