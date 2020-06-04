Lido Advisors LLC Sells 11,125 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 117,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EGF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 10,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

