Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 399,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,384,000 after acquiring an additional 108,147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.84. 22,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $295.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.