Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after buying an additional 481,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,649,365,000 after buying an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $818,732,000 after buying an additional 153,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $790,731,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,937 shares of company stock worth $8,789,987. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $360.51. 12,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,703. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.24.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.