Lido Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 690,894 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $174,321,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,038. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

