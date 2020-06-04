Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $9,683,687. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

