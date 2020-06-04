Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after purchasing an additional 189,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $350,139,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 49,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.