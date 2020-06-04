Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 72,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HQH remained flat at $$21.22 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,660.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 110,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,600.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

