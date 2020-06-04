Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 121.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Washington Prime Group worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Washington Prime Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 46,500 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,138.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Washington Prime Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.