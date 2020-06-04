Lido Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $213.09. 5,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.78. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.