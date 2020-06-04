Lido Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after acquiring an additional 328,219 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 272,725 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 372,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 244,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,016,000.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,340. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

