Lido Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $116.90.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.