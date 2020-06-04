Lido Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,206.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 111,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 108,473 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 230.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 515,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after buying an additional 359,579 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.43. 2,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,656. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

