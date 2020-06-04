Lido Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,861,000 after buying an additional 1,785,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,071,000 after buying an additional 717,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.52. 222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

