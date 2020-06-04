Lido Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $102.59. 3,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $111.88. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

