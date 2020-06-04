Lido Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.67. 52,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,434. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

