Lido Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,491 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in BP by 555.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.87.

BP traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 2,301,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,075,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

