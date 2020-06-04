Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 142.7% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 341,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 78.2% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 64,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,833. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

