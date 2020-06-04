Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after buying an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 295.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after buying an additional 724,851 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,620,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.4% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 467,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after buying an additional 94,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.22. 2,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average of $149.23. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. Citigroup downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

